CORE has administered more than 5 million COVID tests, and more than a million vaccines.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Georgia ranks 49th in the country for the percent of people vaccinated against COVID-19.

One organization is working to improve that ranking, one shot at a time.

In total, CORE has vaccinated more than 1.2 million people nationwide, and on Thursday night, they chose to come to Fort Valley to try to get more people vaccinated in Georgia.

"No number is too large and no number is too small. We want to vaccinate anyone we come in paths with," says Bibb County site manager Cheryl McCoy.

McCoy says since the vaccines first rolled out earlier this year, CORE, or Community Organized Relief Effort, has traveled across the country to make sure vaccines are available to everyone.

"We don't require ID or insurance, if you do have insurance and bring a card, we love that," says McCoy.

She says being present at events like Peach Fest helps them spread the word even more.

That's what brought 19-year-old Samuel Green-Smith to the event.

"I was always a busy person so I didn't really have time to go out and get the vaccine, but I'm out here today, made it happen," he says.

Green-Smith is now part of the 8,600 people, or 32 percent, of people in Peach County to have at least one dose of the vaccine.

He chose to get Moderna.

"I know both shots can lead to any kind of side effects, but I chose the Moderna over the Johnson & Johnson because I knew that the J&J was both shots basically at once and I knew it was going to be out-of-the-way powerful," he says.