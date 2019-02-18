MACON, Ga. — Amber Jones is a product of the Bibb County School system.

"I'm happy to see that the school system is doing really well," she said.



She graduated from Westside High School and is now a Mercer law student.

She says Curtis Jones winning the National Superintendent of the Year will change people's minds about the district's education

"I think the stigma is unwarranted, to be quite frank, that's been centered around Bibb County Schools and the education that it provides, but I think right now, people can be reassured -- it's a positive reinforcement that something good is happening in Bibb County School systems," Jones said.



Jones' sentiment is exactly what some local business leaders who work to get people in the area want to hear.



When people are looking for a place to live, finding a good school district is oftentimes a major factor.

Macon realtor Steve Solomon says having a nationally-acclaimed superintendent in Bibb County makes it more attractive to potential homeowners.



"The growth of the community through a strong school system, you have businesses that want to come and locate here and bring their family here. Even folks who don't have children are concerned about the education system," Solomon said.

He says people often find information about the school district before they even begin touring houses.



"With the internet and other issues, and websites that are available, they can get a lot of input on our community school system before they ever talk to us,"



Valerie Bradley works for Visit Macon and she says Jones' achievement could make visitors want to stay.



"If you want to be able to move here with your family and if you have kids who are of school age, this is a place where you can do that, and our superintendent being nationally recognized, it's just a great success story for Macon," Bradley said.

Jones' accomplishments could become a win-win for all.