National Weather Service gives update on storm reports from central Georgia

They released the latest info from several storm surveys around central Georgia, with more reports to come in the future.

MACON, Ga. — The National Weather service in Peachtree City has released storm reports for a few places in central Georgia from last week's severe weather event.

While all the surveys haven't been completed yet, today's report included preliminary findings for a few counties:

Henry County

They say that damage was surveyed across Locust Grove and points east that was EF-0 to EF-1. They believe this may be connected to the tornado that moved through portions of the city of Griffin, which would extend the track of that EF03 into Henry County.

Crisp/Dooley Counties

Widespread wind damage with winds upwards of 70 mph was found along the Eastern County border between the two counties. Weather service teams will continue to analyze and determine if any of this was tornadic (a tornado) or if it was all straight-line wind damage.

Pulaski, Dodge, and Wilcox Counties

The Weather Service says that some of their survey teams are having trouble accessing the areas where damage occurred, as most of it is rural/swampland. However, they are confident that a tornado did occur given debris seen on radar and damage that has been found already.

Spalding, Pike, and Meriwether Counties

They say that survey teams were able to determine start and endpoints for some tornadoes. Another statement may be issued later for at least one of these tornadoes as they finish up one of the tracks.

The Weather Service also said that up next, survey teams are planning to go to Warren County over the next few days to see if they can determine whether another tornado happened.

They say that additional surveys will be needed for parts of Jasper and Newton Counties to see the extend of the damage for several tornado tracks in the area.

If you want to check out the full report, it can be found here. The Weather service also shared a thread of the county reports on their Twitter page: