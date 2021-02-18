Macon natural beauty products store expands to second location in Warner Robins

Emily Amos owns The Naturalista on Ingleside Avenue where she sells handmade natural soaps, body moisturizers, beard oils and more

MACON, Ga. — After five years with a brick-and-mortar location, the owner of a natural bath and beauty products store in Macon’s Ingleside neighborhood is expanding to Warner Robins.

Emily Amos is the owner of The Naturalista. It’s a store at 2367 Ingleside Ave that sells handmade natural artisan soaps, body moisturizers, beard oils and more.

“We have an array of what I would consider home-products. Cosmetics, things that you need for bath and beauty,” Amos said. “Specifically, bath. We focus more on soap, and bath bombs, and body moisturizers, and things like that.”

Everything is handmade by Amos and her team.

“It’s sulfate-free, paraben-free, chemical-free, cruelty-free, all the frees,” she said.

She develops the recipes for the products on her own based on her research on beauty products.

“I test everything on myself. I use my family as guinea pigs, so I typically test out products anywhere from six months to a year before I actually put it out to sell in my store,” Amos said.

She says the store has been around for nearly 15 years. About five years ago, she opened her Macon storefront.

Fast forward to now and she's opening a second location on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins.

“The main reason why I opened in Warner Robins is because we have a lot of customers that come from Warner Robins and that come from Perry...because of the hours that we keep at our Macon location, a lot of them are not able to get there before we close,” Amos said.

She says it’s a “dream come true” to open a second location for The Naturalista.

“I knew that you have to strike when the time is right, and I knew that this would be a good time to go ahead on and expand,” she said.

Her best friend and another Central Georgia business owner, Beverly Pitts, recently died.

“She was not only my best friend, but really my business mentor, so a lot of what she taught me has gone into this Warner Robins store,” said Amos.

She also wants people to feel comfortable inside the shop.

“It’s bright, it’s uplifting, it’s earthy. It makes you feel at home and warm and welcome,” she said.

Customers will be able to come inside, find natural products, and ask trained shop employees any questions they may have about ingredients. Amos says there will be a “knowledge nook” where patrons can read about product ingredients.

“Where people can actually look up what it is they want about anything that we have in the store,” she said.

For people who aren’t familiar with The Naturalista’s products, Amos says the best sellers are their waterless moisturizer called the Whipped Body Mousse, and their feminine soap.

Amos says the store is expected to open on March 13 at 1 p.m. at 6015 Watson Boulevard Suite 410.