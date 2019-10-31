MACON, Ga. — While most children can go door-to-door and enjoy an evening of trick-or-treating around the neighborhood, there are some who spend the holiday at the hospital.

On Thursday, about 50 patients at the Navicent Health Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital in Macon spent their Halloween afternoon marching through the hospital while collecting candy for its annual Trick-or-Treat Parade.

"Children always anticipate the opportunity to be out there in their neighborhoods and participate in fall festival opportunities and some obviously can’t have that opportunity if they’re here in the hospital," Missi Upshaw, Pediatric Service Line Director of the children's hospital, said.

Dressed in their spooky attire, patients strut through the hospital gathering treats from staff and volunteers. Caregivers helped those who are not able to walk in the parade.

"So we want to make sure that they get that opportunity. They smile, they have a great time," Upshaw said.

At the end of the parade, workers for Windows Plus, the company that cleans the hospital’s windows, rappelled down the building dressed as superheroes and waved to kids on the second and third floor.

"Trick-or-treating!" Kaleb Bruin said.

Bruin's asthma landed him in the hospital on Wednesday. Bruin's mother, Tiffany Pitts, says she hopes he will go home soon, but spending Halloween in the hospital wasn't so bad.

“I know what my favorite part was," Pitts said. "Seeing the Spider-Man and Hulk in the window."

Bruin says he got a lot of candy during the parade.

"We're so very honored and blessed really to have this opportunity for our employees, and our families, and our patients," Upshaw said.

