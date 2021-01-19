Navicent Health begins mass vaccinations for people 65 and older, healthcare workers and first responders

Many people showed up to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

MACON, Ga. — Navicent Health became the the first health system in the area to begin mass vaccinations for people 65 and older, healthcare workers and first responders on Monday.

Jeanette Byrd is 87 years old and she's one of dozens of people who rolled up their sleeves and received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Navicent Health.

Byrd says she's lived at an assisted living facility throughout the pandemic, and was excited to finally get the shot.

This was also one of the few times Byrd has been allowed to see her daughter since February, and the first she's been able to see her son-in-law.

"We haven't been able to go out of the building since February, so I'm eager for us to get all of this done so we can be able to be with our families again," she said. "After that second shot, we'll be planning our get together."

To make an appointment, you can call 478-633-7233.