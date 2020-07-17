Saunders has been president and CEO of Navicent since 2012, when Macon’s largest hospital was still called Medical Center of Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — The head of Central Georgia’s largest health care organization is retiring.

Ninfa Saunders made her announcement to employees at Navicent Health Wednesday, according to Navicent spokeswoman Megan Allen.

Saunders has not set a date for stepping down and Navicent’s board of directors has not yet accepted her retirement, Allen said.

Saunders has been president and CEO of Navicent since 2012, when Macon’s largest hospital was still called Medical Center of Central Georgia.

She guided the company through a name change, mergers with smaller Central Georgia hospitals and a “strategic partnership” two years ago with the Charlotte-based Atrium Health.

Allen said Saunders did not give a specific reason for her retirement, but she did not think it was connected to the current COVID-19 crisis.

