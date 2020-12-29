Navicent Health changes hospital visitation policy to essential visitors only

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the hospital system has made some changes to its visitation policy

MACON, Ga. — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Central Georgia, Navicent Health is modifying its visitation policy.

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 30, only essential visitors will be allowed in their facilities.

What is an essential visitor?

In this case, Navicent is defining an essential visitor as a someone visiting the following patients: a minor under the age of 18, a patient in labor and delivery, a patient in intensive care, a patient at the end of life/hospice care, and a patient who needs someone to help with communication or healthcare decision making.

Essential visitors are bound by several guidelines:

They must be named at admission to the hospital and remain consistent throughout the entire stay.

Visitation hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Patients under the age of 18 may have two essential daytime visitors and one overnight.

Visitors are asked not to stay longer than two hours unless they are guardians or visiting the ICU.

Visitors under the age of 12 are not allowed, including for the birth of a sibling.

The changes apply at ALL Navicent Health locations.

Anyone with COVID or flu-like symptoms is asking to refrain from visiting, and people at public entrances will continue to ask screening questions and perform temperature monitoring.

“The health of our patients and the community is the highest concern at Navicent Health. Our policies and actions are designed to safeguard our community. We appreciate the community’s cooperation and understanding with our efforts to mitigate the threat of COVID-19,” says a news release.