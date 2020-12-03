MACON, Ga. — Navicent Health has issued an update to its visitation policies in response to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia.

In a release issued Thursday afternoon, they outlined those changes.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Medical Center, Navicent Health may be accessed at the following locations. All other entrances will be closed.

777 Hemlock Street (main lobby)

770 Pine Street (Emergency Center)

765 Hemlock Street (Luce Heart Institute)

Entrances at the Peyton Anderson Health Education Center (877 Hemlock Street) and the pedestrian bridges at the Green and Red Parking Decks will be closed.

All other Navicent Health facilities may be accessed through their main lobbies and/or emergency centers as usual.

As for the actual visitation policy, visitation hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Only two visitors will be allowed in each patient room and you are asked to not stay longer than two hours.

Patients in the ICU and pediatric units may only have one overnight visitor.

Individuals with a cough, fever or other flu-like symptoms are asked to not visit patients.

Greeters will meet people at the public entrances and ask basic screening questions to help those get to the appropriate location.

Valet parking service is also suspended.

Navicent Health’s youth visitation policy – instituted annually as a precaution during flu season – remains in effect as a safeguard against COVID-19. Children must be age 12 or older to visit The Medical Center (Macon), Medical Center of Peach County (Byron), Navicent Health Baldwin (Milledgeville), Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital (Macon), and Rehabilitation Hospital (Macon).

