MACON, Ga. — Hospitals in several Central Georgia counties are again updating their visitation policies as they begin to see an influx of patients.

Starting Wednesday, March 25, only one 'essential visitor' will be permitted at the following locations:

• Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health

• The Medical Center, Navicent Health

• Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health

• Navicent Health Baldwin

• Rehabilitation Hospital, Navicent Health

• Monroe County Hospital, Navicent Health Partner

• Putnam General Hospital, Navicent Health Partner

• Coliseum Medical Centers

• Coliseum Northside Hospital

• Houston Medical Center

• Perry Hospital

A news release says that the separate health systems agree that the new policies are what's best for the community.

Navicent Health and Houston Healthcare say an essential visitor is defined as those who are visiting/accompanying the following patients:

• Minor patients under the age of 18

• Patients at end of life/in hospice and/or palliative care

• Patients who need a healthcare decision maker or visitor to help with communication and/or mobility

• Patients in labor and delivery and/or family birth centers (including partner and birth coach)

• Patients in intensive care

Essential visitors must continue to adhere to the following guidelines;

• Patients in hospice, palliative, pediatric units and birth centers may have one (1) visitor overnight.

• Visitors under the age of 13 are not permitted, including for the birth of a sibling.

Coliseum Health System say an essential visitor is defined as those who are visiting/accompanying the following patients:

• Minor patients under the age of 18 (one parent/guardian)

• Patients at end of life/in Hospice

• Patients who need a healthcare decision maker or visitor to help with communication and/or mobility

• Patients in labor and delivery and/or family birth centers (one labor partner)

• Pre/Post Surgery (one adult patient advocate)

Essential visitors must continue to adhere to the following guidelines;

• Patients in hospice, pediatric units and birth centers may have one (1) visitor overnight.

Visitors of any kind will not be permitted for any patients confirmed to have COVID-19, or anyone being screened and awaiting results.

