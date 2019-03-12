MACON, Ga. — Monday night, The Medical Center, Navicent Health held their annual "A Night of Lights" event. This year, Bryan Thompson, an 11-year-old from Macon and a cancer patient treated at Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, lit the tree in honor of all of the hospital's young patients and children throughout the communities Navicent Health serves.

The Mercer University Children's Choir provided musical entertainment for the event, and the Coca-Cola Caravan rolled into town to serve two new refreshing holiday flavors. The event is a wonderful holiday tradition that recognizes the tenacity of the young patients, as well as their loved ones. Navicent CEO Ninfa Saunders says the process has been very joyful.

"Every year -- we do this every year -- it's better than the last year, and it's because it's a coming-together of people from all walks of life among all the children, but more importantly, it's kind of the beginning of the celebration. Thanksgiving happens, and then here's the advent of an incredible celebration, so Christmas, after all, is for children anyway," said Saunders.

Saunders says it is a time to celebrate our patients and families who rely on us for care, and also celebrate the completion of the new children's hospital.

