MACON, Ga. — Navicent Health is notifying more than a thousand patients Friday that they may be impacted by a recent phishing email.

On June 24, Navicent Health found that an unauthorized third party got access to an employee’s account through a phishing email, which is an email that appears to be legitimate but tricks the recipient into sharing information.

Navicent says in a news release that they acted to block unauthorized access to the account, including changing the password and enhancing security. They also notified the FBI and say no access was gained to medical records or personal clinical records.

The account did contain personal information of patients and guarantors like names, addresses, numbers, SSN and financial information.

Anyone who needs additional information can call 1-833-496-0193 between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. M-F.

RELATED HEADLINES

Four more people charged in north Macon mail theft ring

Georgia ranked as top state for identity theft