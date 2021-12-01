Through the 'Virtual Visits' page, health professionals can determine if a patient may have a cold, the flu, or should get tested for COVID-19 based off symptoms.

MACON, Ga. — As flu season and the cold weather continues, leaders at Navicent Health are emphasizing the importance and convenience of virtual visits.

Dr. Gorby Leon of Primary Care Associates Byron says patients can request a visit through Navicent Health's website.

They're given a one hour window where a physician will call and determine if a patient has a cold, the flu, or should get tested for COVID-19.

He says patient visits last about 15 minutes, and there's an elaborate screening process based on what your symptoms are and how long symptoms have lasted.

"It's a very detailed screening and depending on how you score and how you assess through this screening. It determines whether you should be tested, if you should not test, or you should be going for your treatment, whether it's an outpatient realm or inpatient setting," says Leon.