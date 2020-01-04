MACON, Ga. — COVID-19 is affecting all of us in different ways. Restaurants are losing money due to closed dining rooms, and doctors and nurses are working nonstop to treat patients.

That's why the Navicent Health Foundation is asking for your help to buy meals from local restaurants for healthcare providers.

Through the "Feed the Fight" initiative, Navicent Health is aiming to give financial support to local eateries while keeping their hard-working employees fed.

Right now the list of restaurant partners include:

Cast Iron Catering

Circa

Fincher’s BBQ

Fountain of Juice

Grow

Jag

Kinjo Kitchen

Oliver’s Corner Bistro

Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen

Z Beans

Tarver Perry with the Navicent Health Foundation says she expects the list of restaurant partners to grow as money is raised.

The first round of meals were delivered to the hospital Monday. Perry says 50 meals were delivered for the day shift and 50 for the night. She hopes the number of purchased meals will also increase as they receive more donations.

"One of the nursing directors reached out to us and just said the healthcare workers are just overwhelmed by the generosity. They're so happy to support the local restaurants as well. It's just really a win win," Perry said.

If you'd like to donate, click here.

Make sure to select the COVID-19 option from the drop-down menu. All donations will be used to purchase food from local restaurants for healthcare workers.

If you're a restaurant owner and would like to help with "Feed the Fight," you can contact Megan Allen at allen.megan@navicenthealth.org or 478-550-4380.

RELATED: First responders need protective equipment, too

RELATED: Here's how you can help with the COVID-19 response

RELATED: Navicent Health takes in COVID-19 patients from Albany

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.