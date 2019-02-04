MACON, Ga. — If you're looking for more ways to be healthy, make sure to add "Walk With a Doc" to your schedule.

This Saturday, April 6, you can come to Central City Park to talk with a doctor and their medical team while you get your step count up.

The event is being hosted by The Medical Center, Navicent Health, and the first walk will be with Dr. Harry Strothers of Family Health Center of Central Georgia.

"I'm excited," says Strothers. "Being out there with them makes a difference. They see that we are actually doing what we tell them to do."

The Walk With a Doc program is part of a push by Navicent Health to engage with the Macon community while also making it healthier.

"This is a great way to build relationships with local doctors, while learning more about health and wellness in a fun, relaxing environment," says Strothers.

To participate, come to Central City Park at 10 a.m. to register. The walk begins at 10:30 a.m.