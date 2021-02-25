Atrium Health Navicent, Houston Healthcare end talks on proposed partnership

Navicent's statement says the impact of COVID-19 gave the two hospital systems second thoughts about their plans

MACON, Ga. — After three years of courtship, Atrium Health Navicent and Houston Healthcare have canceled the wedding and agreed to go their separate ways.

Central Georgia's two largest healthcare groups have agreed to stop pursuing a proposed "strategic combination," according to a joint statement released Thursday.

They've been talking about the partnership since at least 2018, when Houston Healthcare COO Charles Briscoe said, "It's not a sale and not a merger."

At that time, Houston CEO Roy Watson said, "Like many standalone community health systems, our financial system is not as good as it once was. We've arrived at a point where we must join with a partner in order to retain to viability and longevity of our hospital.”

The two groups said Navicent had agreed to spend at least $125 million over 10 years in the Houston Medical service area, on things like equipment replacement, hiring surgeons and upgrading facilities.

They said Houston Medical's facilities would still be run locally and no layoffs were planned, but on Thursday, Atrium Health Navicent and Houston Healthcare released the joint statement saying the two sides agreed to walk away from their talks.

It says, "The yearlong impact of the unforeseen COVID-19 pandemic caused both organizations to reevaluate the parameters of the agreement, and we agreed it was in both of our interests to step away from the combination process."