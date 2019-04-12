MACON, Ga. — Pediatric nurses at Navicent Health work hard to keep children happy and healthy.

But for one group of nurses, that hard work happens beyond the walls of Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital.

Through a partnership with Bibb County Public Schools, Navicent Health has been sending healthcare professionals to school with the School House Health program.

Terri Smith knew she wanted to be a nurse back in the 10th grade.

"In the car with my mom and I was just trying to decide what I wanted to do in life and that was the day she said, 'Have you ever thought about nursing,'" said Smith.

Now, she's a registered pediatric nurse with Navicent Health, but you won't find her at the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital.

Instead, she's at Heritage Elementary School with the School House Health program.

"This is my 18th year as a school nurse. I spent six years knowing that this is where I was supposed to be," said Smith.

School House Health is a collaboration between the children's hospital and Bibb county schools where Navicent nurses provide healthcare to students from inside the school.

"The program actually started back in the early 90s and it was to increase healthcare access to some of our areas with high poverty, so at that time it was only in east Macon schools and you were there one or two days a week," she said.

However, after expanding in 2017, the program sent over 20 nurses like Smith into every Bibb County school to work full-time.

"We have walk-in visits for headaches or stomachaches or playground injuries, but we also really focus on helping our kids manage their chronic diseases," said Smith.

School House Health nurses stay current on the newest health policies and have access to Navicent's resources. They also teach parents and school staff how to keep kids happy and healthy.

With nurses like Smith, the program doesn't look like it's going away anytime soon.

There are currently 28 Navicent nurses working in Bibb County Schools through the School House Health program.

