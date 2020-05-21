MACON, Ga. — On Thursday, the Department of Public Health distributed a second allotment of the drug remdesivir to 29 hospitals around the state, including ones in the Navicent healthcare system.

This comes after U.S. regulators allowed emergency use of an experimental drug that appears to help some coronavirus patients recover faster earlier this month.

The second shipment contained 3,440 vials of remdesivir, which can help treat approximately 310 patients.

Georgia hospitals receiving it reported 10 or more COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators, in addition to patients currently being treated with ECMO, a machine that takes over the work of the heart and lungs.

It is an antiviral medicine being used to treat hospitalized patients with serious symptoms caused by COVID-19 like low oxygen levels or pneumonia.

It has been found to shorten the duration of disease in patients being treated in inpatient hospital settings.

The drug is given intravenously (IV) and decreases the amount of coronavirus in the body, helping patients recover faster.

A third shipment containing a powdered form of the drug will be available Friday and can be given to pediatric patients.

Remdesivir was originally developed for use against Ebola. Clinical trials for it were done in Georgia at Emory University Hospital.

