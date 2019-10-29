MACON, Ga. — Monday morning, 12 cyclists rode out of Charlotte, North Carolina to begin a 270-mile ride for rehab. 18 hours later that journey came to an end in Macon.

The ride was a partnership between Navicent Health and Atrium Health's Rehabilitation Center in Charlotte.

The purpose of the ride was to shed some light on the importance of adaptive sports programs for people dealing with paralysis and disabilities.

Adaptive sports programs gets patients active with activities like hand-cycling, kickboxing, basketball, and hunting.

"It's an opportunity to be in a team," says Atrium Health manager and cyclist Aaron Harper. "We have a mission: we're going to move from here to there and we're going to work on this together."

Atrium Health has made strides with their adaptive sports program and is sharing their insights with Navicent Health as they begin to build their own.

"We owe it to our community to ensure that quality of life is not spared no matter what happens to you," says Navicent Health Rehabilitation administrator Gina Tipton.

Navicent Health is currently raising money for their adaptive sports program, but already collaborates with organizations like Hunters with Disabilities and Rock Steady Boxing for people with Parkinson's Disease.

RELATED: Cancer survivor with cerebral palsy runs CrossFit gym for athletes of all abilities

RELATED: Georgia girl wins national essay writing contest held by Women's Sports Foundation

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.