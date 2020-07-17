A spokeswoman for the fairgrounds says they are taking a number of precautions to keep everyone safe.

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fairgrounds say they will take extra precautions when hundreds of kids, their families, and their horses roll into town for the youth National Barrel Horse Association Championships. Wanya Reese traveled to Perry to see what those changes will look like.

"I'm super-blessed that it is still happening," Hanna Gross said.

Hanna Gross is preparing for her first National Barrel Horse Association Championship. In a typical year, the fairgrounds say the event can draw thousands of people over more than a week, but this year it's limited to contestants and their families due to COVID-19.

"We are recommending but not requiring face masks as of now, so everybody is doing their part," Keaton Walker Chief Marketing Director with the fairgrounds said.

Walker says workers will clean high touch surfaces, offering more hand Sanitizer stations, and spacing out everyone.

"Everyone is social distancing everywhere that they go this weekend. Thankfully, all of our barns are open-air, so they are able to come and go a little more frequently, they are spacing themselves out in the campsites. Also in the arena, we have plenty of space for them to spread out and make sure they are doing their social distancing," Walker said.

Under Governor Brian Kemp's latest executive order 50 or more people can be permitted if the "grouping" is spread across more than one single location.

"It is an invitation-only event meaning you have to have an invitation to compete, but this is a private event due to COVID regulations," Walker said.

Even with these restrictions in place, Gross is keeping a positive attitude.

"It makes me really happy because this is what I love to do, and I want to make it a career," Gross said.

We did reach out to the Governor's office to see if this event is in line with his orders but did not receive a response. Spectators other than family members will not be allowed in the arena to watch the action. According to the fairgrounds website, the event lasts until July 25th.

