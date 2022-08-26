Nearly 30-year career at Georgia National Fairgrounds comes to an end for Perry woman

For nearly 30 years, Shelia Dugger has seen it all at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, but her favorite thing to see—the people.

PERRY, Ga. — A Perry woman has worked at the Georgia National Fairground for nearly three decades.

Now, she's happily welcoming retirement.

Anyone who has met miss Shelia can usually find her near the east gate.

"They always tell me, 'Oh, you're back again this year. So good to see you.' That's what brightens up my day, just to see the people smile and know that every year they come by here, they want to see your smiling face," she smiled.

She says she began working in 1995, just a few years after the grounds opened doors—working security for events. In those years, she’s seen things change.

"We've had so many new buildings. I mean, it’s just wonderful to come out here and see how they've gotten to expand all the beautiful buildings and are still adding on," she explained.

After all the years and events, Dugger says the reason why she wants to retire is personal.

"I’m 65, I just had a birthday yesterday and I just want to take some time with my health and stuff like that, do things I want to do," she said.

As she gets ready to give up her post, she says there is something she will miss.

"When you're working and you're doing something you love you want to get up every morning and say, 'Yes, I’m going to work,' so that's what I'm going to miss, getting up every morning, coming out there and stuff like that," she said.