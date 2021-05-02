The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame will celebrate Black History Month with an exhibit that honors Negro League Baseball

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame is celebrating Black History Month with a new exhibit.

The hall will honor the history of Negro League Baseball with a special focus on the players and teams from the state of Georgia from 1920-2020.

The exhibit will include memorabilia, photos, and video featuring Macon's very own team, "The Macon Cubs."

Executive Director Jim McLendon says the goal is to educate visitors on a part of American history that has often been overlooked.

"As you know, some of the more famous of the players in the Negro league, Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron, Satchel Paige, and Pete Hill," McLendon said. "But there are a lot players from that state of the Georgia that we will be recognizing throughout the months of February and March."