'When is it going to stop?': Neighbors at north Macon apartment complex say robbery led to fatal shooting

A tenant told 13WMAZ that a woman who was on a first date with the victim described to him what happened.

MACON, Ga. — A man was shot to death at a north Macon apartment complex late Wednesday night, and neighbors say the woman he was with told them it happened during an attempted robbery.

“It was big. It was like BOOM, BOOM, BOOM! My husband comes in and says someone got shot,” said Behonest Harris.

“I saw somebody screaming for help like, ‘Somebody please help me, please help me!’ I put my kids straight to the ground and ran straight out here barefoot, and the only reason I came was because that could have been me,” said Jamal Smalls.

Smalls says he was at the scene trying to help 34-year-old Glen Stevens. Less than an hour later, Stevens was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Smalls says a woman who was with Stevens told him what happened.

“Two kids ran up, tapped on the window with guns, and the dude got out because they weren’t even robbing her, they were robbing her. He got out trying to help, so he started fighting the dude. That’s when another dude came from behind and shot him,” he recalled.

Stevens was a New Yorker who had just moved to Macon within the last two weeks. He lived in the complex at Apt. #107.

“She said that was their very first date. She said she doesn’t know the man like that, he lives right here. She was dropping him back off at the house,” said Smalls.

Other neighbors told 13WMAZ this wasn’t the first time they heard gunshots in the complex. They also said they’ve had their cars broken into.

“When is it going to stop? I just asked about cameras and they said, ‘We’re working on it.’ It’s always, ‘We’re working on it,’” said Harris.

The property manager says the only surveillance cameras they have are around the leasing office.

“If you don’t feel safe in your own home, where are you going to feel safe at,” asked Harris.

The property management team at Park at Northside Apartments and Townhomes sent the following statement to 13WMAZ:

We are devastated that a resident died following a shooting in our parking lot last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and all those affected. Our team is fully cooperating with local authorities, and because this matter is part of an active police investigation, I must direct your questions to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478) 751-7500. This appears to be an isolated incident, with no further threat to the community.