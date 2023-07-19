Crawford County neighbors asking what happened after commission approves controversial rock quarry

Hundreds flooded the courthouse Tuesday night, many of them opposing the 1,700-acre granite quarry.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — People in Crawford County are asking, 'What happened?' after a major county commission vote Tuesday.

Commissioners made a crucial decision on a controversial rock quarry. After a 3-2 commission vote, many spectators were angry, and others just shook their heads.

Hundreds turned out to tell commissioners they're against the 1,700-acre development.

"We're not going to stop. We're going to keep fighting. We're going to keep fighting," Lynne Weeks said immediately after the vote.

The issue first came up last month at a planning and zoning meeting, where much like Tuesday, the board heard hours of testimony. The zoning board moved the project forward to the county commission, where many of the same people swarmed the courthouse.

Many of them are worried about health effects and noise.

Perry Donahue with Cottondale Partners says many of their concerns aren't accurate. Some neighbors, like Tracey Dellacona a mile down the road, aren't convinced.

"If quarries are so great, and they're not dangerous, and they're such an economic boom for counties, why isn't every county in Georgia competitively bidding for one?" she asked.

Donahue says the particles kicked up in his operation would be too large to breathe in. He says they're still going to make sure roads in the complex are wet so the dust doesn't get into the air.

Still, many at the meeting preferred their own research.

"We gave them the evidence. We gave it all to commissioners, and now they're voting three-to-two," Weeks said.

Some people who spoke against the quarry Tuesday said they plan to bring legal action.