Neighbors raise concerns about possible truck stop coming to Sardis Road in Macon

"There's so many properties that are currently zoned for that kind of use, that we feel this is unnecessary"

MACON, Ga. — Neighbors of Macon near Sardis Road are making their voices heard when it comes to a new proposed truck stop.

Tom and Shelley Stahl hear the loud noise of big trucks everyday as they come in and out of the truck stop nearby.

"We can hear cars on the freeway some, but they're basically at constant speed, they aren't revving engines, they're just driving, and that's not a concern, but when you have the big trucks gearing up and gearing down to go into the truck stop... that's noticeable," Tom Stahl said.

They're afraid this will be an even bigger problem, if the Bibb County Planning and Zoning Board approves the proposal to rezone a 31-acre wooded site on Sardis Church road, which would allow for another truck stop in the area.

"The increased traffic into the area that we've had on foot and from vehicles is a concern that we have had," Stahl said.

He says he's also concerned about the environmental and noise impact.

"We would like to see, frankly, an environmental impact study and how they would address the concerns.." Stahl said.

Tom will attend and speak at the committee's board meeting on Monday in hopes of being heard.