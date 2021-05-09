Neighbors respond after 15-year-old dead and four others injured after shooting in Warner Robins

So far, there is no word of any suspects.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At around 10 p.m. Saturday night Warner Robins Police say officers were sent to around Mauldon Court and Dunmurry Place for a large party.

When they got there shots were fired into the crowd and officers saw a vehicle drive away.

One of those shots hit 15-year-old Tanyla Johnson. She later died at the hospital.

The teen lived in McDonough but came to Warner Robins on the weekend to visit family.

Neighbor Gregory Collins says he's tired of the violence.

"Put the guns down, put the guns down. If you have an altercation with someone, you can't work it out and you have to use your hands, use your hands. But when you get up shake hands, and keep it moving. The gun violence isn't going to cause nothing but pain for your family and the next family," Collins said.

Four other people were injured but are expected to recover.

So far, there is no word of any suspects.

Anyone with information should call Warner Robins Police or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.