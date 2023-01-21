Neighbors shocked after family shot in south Macon on Thoroughbred Lane

Folks in the neighborhood tell us they plan to hold a candle vigil in the coming days.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff's office are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night on Thoroughbred Lane in Macon leaving one man dead.

Deputies says they received calls after 11 p.m. that a family had been shot in their driveway.

The man has now been identified as 52-year-old Pinal Kumar Patel. His wife and child were also injured, but are listed in stable condition.

To folks in the neighboring area, this came as a shock.

"This is not anything that we would expect to happen here," says Chris Nappi.

Nappi has lived in the Woods at Ocala subdivision for 8 years. He describes the area as quiet, so he says finding out that a family was shot nearby was a surprise.

"It's just unfortunate," he adds.

Most like Nappi, say they found out the news Saturday morning. Nappi says his wife heard the noise, but didn't know what it was.

"She said that she heard loud, like shots or fireworks," he says.

At the time she assumed it was coming from the school nearby.

"Sometimes if they have games and celebrations you'll hear noise, so it's not uncommon," Nappi says.

When they put two and two together Saturday morning, they couldn't believe it.

"We don't ever have anything like this happen around here, so we were concerned, shocked, and worried," Nappi says.

It's left everyone on alert and looking for answers.

"You just kind of pray and hope that something like that is an isolated event," he says.

Folks in the neighborhood tell us they plan to hold a candle vigil in the coming days.

For now, they are keeping the family in their thoughts and prayers.

The case is still under investigation.