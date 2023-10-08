Neighbors say South Bibb home has been trouble

Folks say a home on Allen Road is noisy and has a lot foot traffic. They say the recent arrest of a man and removal of animals at the home isn't surprising

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies captured 24-year-old Johnny Allen Borum Wednesday after a foot chase through a South Bibb County neighborhood.

After his arrest, deputies removed animals from a home on the 2500 block of Allen Road, including dogs and a horse.

But that is outside the norm for their neighborhood.

“It's very quiet. I mean, we know the neighbors,” Natasha Allmon said.

You can hear the neighbors, too.

“Mainly what we talk about now is all the nonsense going on in this neighborhood,” Allmon says.

She moved into the neighborhood with her family five years ago.

“Recently, we've had a lot of noise disturbances and a lot of excess traffic,” she explains.

They say it's coming from the house on the corner of Allen Road. Allmon says 10-15 cars and a lot of foot traffic come out of that home.

“Just tons of vehicles," Allmon said. "Just tons of traffic in and out all the time."

Allmon says she calls law enforcement anytime there's a disturbance.

“Probably at least two or three times a month on average,” she said. “There’s definitely suspicious activity in this South Bibb neighborhood."

Neighbor Debbie Hall agrees saying when deputies were at the home Wednesday, it wasn't surprising.

“Not for that house, no,” she said.

Hall says there are malnourished animals on the property.

“The horse was very skinny," Hall said. "They had rode him many times up and down the road, and there's dogs all over the neighborhood that don't look like that.”

She says folks also shoot guns from the home.

“You'll hear, like, 10 or 12 rounds or more going off at one time– throughout the night. We'll even get up,” Hall explains.

She says her grandkids aren't allowed outside alone because of it.

“We make sure we’re with them when they're in the front yard,” Hall said.

So, following the arrest of Borrum and the animals being removed from the home, they are hoping the area becomes a little quieter.

“At least they got him for whatever reason they got him, and I hope that gives everyone a sense of peace."

The sheriff's office says he was wanted in Bibb and Houston counties.

We wanted to ask people in the house about what neighbors were saying, but the gate was shut and we couldn't get in.

We also reached out to the sheriff's office for more details on Borum's arrest, the home, and why they removed the animals.

According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Borum had been wanted in Bibb County for a felony charge of failure to appear, and Borum was also wanted by the Houston County Sheriff's Office for some felony offenses.

He was also wanted in Warner Robins, too. They had charged him with some misdemeanor offenses.