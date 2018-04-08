A Twiggs County road closure is causing controversy for some local homeowners who say it is an inconvenience for them.

Commissioners say one person actually owns property on both sides of Adams Park Road and requested to have it closed off.

Neal Avant uses a shortcut to get home.

Now, he has to take a detour.

"You gotta go around your elbow just to get to your thumb," said Avant.

Avant says the time he chooses to cut through a back road to get home, he can't do that now because both sides of the road are blocked.

"You go a long ways to find a dirt road," said Avant.

Twiggs County commissioners say they unanimously agreed to close it in early July. They say homeowner Chuck Leavell, former member of the Allman Brothers Band, claimed it was abandoned. Avant says he lives about 400 feet from Adams Park Road and he says he was shocked when he saw it blocked it off.

"I mean, it's country and it means a lot to me," said Avant.

Avant says the historic road is everything but abandoned and he says it's gets even busier on weekends.

"People, they get out with their family on the weekend and want to come down to the river," said Avant.

Commissioners say Leavell owns property on both sides of the road. Chairman Kenneth Fowler says at the time of the vote, no other homeowners were at the meeting to oppose. 13WMAZ tried contacting Leavell or anyone at the plantation by knocking several times, but didn't get an answer.

"You can go a long way down this road, it ain't like the road dead ends or anything like that," said Avant.

Avant says he'll miss the scenery the most.

"You ride and it's just peaceful," Avant said.

Commissioners are holding a public meeting Tuesday morning so people can voice their concerns. District 3 Commissioner William Bond says the road reopening is a possibility after the hearing.

© 2018 WMAZ