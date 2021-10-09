Never Forget | Central Georgia first responders, students gather to remember lives lost on 9/11

First responders and students across the region participated in remembrance ceremonies honoring the lives of the victims, first responders and military members

MACON, Ga. — Saturday marks 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks and on Friday morning, people across Central Georgia gathered to remember the lives lost that day.

In Macon, they came together to honor first responders who died trying to save others. They laid a wreath for those victims and then placed flowers at each of the monuments at the Public Safety Memorial Park.

Each one represents one of the 32 local officers or firefighters who died in the line of duty.

Bibb Sheriff David Davis says the annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony is held to make sure people never forget.

“To commemorate this tragic event and to sort of unify us in our grief and our resolve to make sure something like this never happens again,” said Davis.

In Milledgeville, Georgia Military College Prep School also honored the fallen of 9/11.

Their students wrote the names of people who died on that day. Rob Posner, the CEO of NewDay USA, says the hundreds of first responders who died that day made a choice to protect others.

“The selflessness of walking into that second tower -- that you might not go home to see your mother and father again, your children again -- but that you are going to give your life to help a fellow American,” said Posner.

He says the country was never more unified than right after the attacks.

Robins Air Force Base held a virtual ceremony on Facebook Live Friday.

First responders and leaders from the base, Warner Robins, Centerville, Perry, Macon-Bibb and Houston County read the names of every emergency worker who died on 9/11.

They then saluted an empty table setting, paying tribute to those first responders who are no longer with us.

Students at Stratford Academy gathered by the school’s flagpole for a ceremony. They lowered the flag to half-staff in remembrance of the lives lost 20 years ago, and shared details of the horror and bravery of that day.

Students took a moment to pray for the victims, responders, and military members who lost their lives after the attacks.

A post on the school’s Facebook page encourages parents to continue conversations about 9/11 with their children.