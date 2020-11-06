CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Have you ever wanted to live just steps away from a movie theatre, food court, your favorite stores and a community park?

Well, for some in Centerville, that could become a reality.

Centerville's City Council voted unanimously to approve a project to build a multi-unit affordable housing complex behind the Houston County Galleria.

According to Kate Hogan, the Economic Development Director for the city, the Galleria has been looking for a tenant for their back parking lot area since they opened in 1994.

"They've explored some fitness centers, they've explored some hotels, conference centers and ultimately, multi-family housing is what they decided is gong to be the best."

ReaVentures Development Group

The mall brought in ReaVentures Development Group to take on the project.

Phase 1 will include 64 affordable-housing units, with tenants' rent based on their income.

ReaVentures Development

The property will have onsite laundry, a fitness center, a community garden and possibly a playground.

"They're gonna want to walk to local amenities like the mall. They're gonna want to walk to Center Park and this apartment complex is directly across the street from Center Park, so a lot of great things," says Hogan.

The project is dependent on getting federal affordable housing tax credits and, according to the plan presented by ReaVentures, will be financed with nine percent Federal and State Housing Tax Credits and a Freddie Mac 35-year Permanent Loan.

Since it will be built on private property, no city money will be used.

Sean Brady, Vice President of Development for the group, says having the complex so close to the mall was no accident.

He says with the current economic climate, mall owners are having to rethink their strategies.

The property puts residents close to amenities, but it also brings new foot traffic into the mall.

Mayor John Harley says it also fits in with their downtown development plan that has been in the works for at least nine years.

"It's really gonna look like a downtown. We've been planning on that for years now," he says. "This is the opportunity for it and what they're doing there will actually blend in with our vision."

Center Park, which is directly across the street, is scheduled to be completed sometime this fall.

Eventually, the developers hope to see 156 units total, a new entrance into the mall, along with a pedestrian connection to the mall and park.

Brady says if everything goes according to plan, you could start seeing construction by the end of next year.

Hogan agrees and says they could see the units at full occupancy by the spring of 2023.

You can read the full project proposal here.

