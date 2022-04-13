New aircraft service center opens at Middle Georgia Regional Airport, creating 200 jobs

MHI RJ Aviation Group unveiled its new aircraft facility that will allow new job opportunities for technical support, marketing and more.

MACON, Ga. — A new aircraft facility celebrated its opening in Macon-Bibb County Wednesday.

MHI RJ Aviation's Macon Service Center is open for business and it's providing technical and maintenance support for the global regional aircraft industry. The center will add approximately 200 jobs.

Ismail Mokabel, the vice president of the aviation group, says the organization was attracted to Macon because of the space and people they would have for their network to thrive.

"We're here to really develop high-earning, quality jobs in the local area," said Mokabel. "Grow the aerospace infrastructure in Macon-Bibb County, and also support the growth of folks that want to come to the aviation industry through our network."