Up to 100 apartment units are coming to a site in west Bibb County, but a lot of neighbors aren't happy. We took a closer look at why some people are not welcoming the new development.

If you're driving onto Interstate 475 from Thomaston Road, you can't miss the old Scarlett Carsons building which has fallen into disrepair, but in early 2019, developers plan to demolish the building and build 80-100 senior apartments. Some neighbors like Donna Dawson are opposed to the new complex.

"I wonder if you traveled this area, especially during the morning, school dismissal, and afternoon rush hours," Dawson said.

At Monday's Planning and Zoning meeting, Dawson and four other people spoke out against the new apartments because of traffic concerns. They say if the project goes through Bibb County, the area will also need more police and fire protection. Wanda Flanders said that people in West Bibb County have enough places to live

"We have 3 large apartment complexes within 1 mile of each other, and number 4 is going to be phase one of the garden apartments going in," Flanders said.

DMH Developer, a development company based in Valdosta, is constructing phase one of the Garden apartments. The new project off Cavalier Drive will be phase two, but another neighbor, Dean Dummit, says the project isn't needed because people are moving out of Bibb.

"So I'm asking you to vote this down so we do not continue this downward spiral in Macon," Dummit said.

Developers said the apartments will be marketed to seniors, but Fernando Hernandez questioned that.

"Keep alluding to the fact is seniors living, it's senior living, seniors don't need a 2- and 3-bedroom apartment unit," Hernandez said.

Although the zoning commission approved the project unanimously, neighbors said they will be watching closely to make sure the developer follows through with what they were approved for.

