'Somewhere close to home to get homeland products': New Asian market opens in Gray

Phillip Wiggins and his wife, Jane, opened Jane's Asian market in Gray this month.

GRAY, Ga. — There is a new market in Gray where you can get different types of Asian snacks, treats, and other products.

Jane’s Asian Market opened at 4274 Gray Highway on Oct. 1.

“Opening day was great,” Phillip Wiggins said. “Actually, since we’ve opened, we’ve done really well.”

Phillip Wiggins owns the new store along with his wife, Jane, the market’s namesake.

Wiggins says he and Jane were inspired to open the market after the couple got tired of driving to places like Atlanta and Warner Robins to get cultural products. Jane is Filipino.

“We felt that it would be good to have one here in Gray because that gives opportunity for the people in Greensboro, Milledgeville, Eatonton, Gordon, even Macon, to have somewhere close to home to get their homeland products,” he said.

Wiggins says the store mainly has Filipino products, but they sell Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and Vietnamese items too.

“We get them from different distributors. All the way from Florida to Illinois,” Wiggins said.

The market carries things folks can’t normally get at places like Kroger and Ingles, Wiggins says.

“We don’t want anything you can go to the regular grocery store and get,” he said.

Wiggins says the Japanese candies, Filipino chips, dried fish, squid, and Japanese ice cream are the biggest hits at Jane’s.

“We’re trying to get ready for Christmas. Christmas is a big time – in the Philippines – that’s a big holiday, so we’re trying to get stocked all up for their goodies,” he said.

For people who have never been to an Asian market, Wiggins says people should try buying the shumai at Jane’s.

“It’s easy. It’s already prepared. They take it home and microwave it or throw it in the over for a few minutes and they have quality Asian food,” he said.

Jane’s is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.