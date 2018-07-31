A new restaurant is making its to north Macon soon.

JR Tavern will open in the building that was formerly the home of Locos Grill & Pub. The locally owned restaurant will be a bar and grill and is expected to open within the next month.

The owner plans to offer beyond the normal bar and grill restaurant style by providing a lounge bar with more of a dinner feel.

The menu will include seafood, wings, appetizers and other dishes.

JR Tavern will be located at 2440 Riverside Drive in Macon. To keep up with the restaurant's progress and learn more, click here to visit its Facebook page.

