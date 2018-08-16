Members of Perry's Future Farmers of America and their show pigs now have a new place to call home.

State President of the Georgia FFA Bryce Roland says the group will host a grand opening for the new barn at the Perry High School Farm.

Back in November, the barn on Keith Road burned to the ground, killing all 55 pigs inside.

Since the fire, people from all across the country pulled together to support the students, donating dozens of pigs and offering labor and materials to help rebuild the barn.

Now, 9 months later, the new barn is complete.

The grand opening is set to take place at 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

