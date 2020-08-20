'What makes Levi's different is the flavor': New BBQ restaurant comes to Bonaire

Levi's Grill is bringing a unique flavor to Bonaire, serving ribs, smoked salmon, veggies, mac and cheese and more.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A new BBQ restaurant is opening up in Bonaire this Saturday.

Levi's Grill has been popping up in neighborhoods and at events, but owner Barone Sibley says people asked for a more permanent location.

"Everybody's been excited. Many people that I've already served haven't had any complaints," he said.

The name of the business comes from Sibley, whose middle name is Leviticus. He says they will serve a variety of foods, all cooked by him.

"It's from my kitchen, into the world," he said. "What makes Levi's different is the flavor."

From ribs, to mac and cheese, to smoked salmon, they serve it all.

Because of COVID-19, the opening has been set back a bit.

Sibley says they will open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and stay open until they are out of food. They will be closed Mondays.

Supply and demand has changed during the pandemic, so Sibley hopes people will be patient.

"I just want everybody to have patience and understanding," he said.

The restaurant is located at 198 Old Perry Road inside the Highway 96 Stop and Shop.