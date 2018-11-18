The new Bibb County senior center opens on Monday, and it's named after a Bibb County commissioner.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas has worked for many months to bring the new center to town, and now she has her name on the building.

“Now our seniors have a place to call home,” said Lucas.

Laura Simmons knows what she wants to see at the new senior center.

She wants a computer room and a sewing room, and she says she’s waited a long time for the center to open.

“They were in that older building that really wasn’t adequate for them,” said Lucas.

The county committed to spending $2.7 million in SPLOST funds to finish the project.

It’s taken almost a year, but it’s finally compete.

“It’s different when it comes to senior centers I’ve seen. There are no elevators and steps, you can just walk throughout the building freely,” said Robert Walker, head of the Bibb County Parks and Recreation Department.

Walker says the new building has new features the seniors asked for including a sewing room, dance room, projector, outdoor space, kitchen and choir room.

"It looks so great, I can't wait for the opening on Monday," Walker said.

Simmons says she can't want to see inside and have a new place to hang out with all of her friends.

The ribbon cutting takes place on Monday at 10:30 a.m. The center is located near Central City Park.

