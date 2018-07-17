The first of three phases for the "Get Better Faster" training program began this week at Howard High School in Macon.

The program is a requirement for all new Bibb County teachers. Around 275 teachers are currently training, and 175 of them are first-year teachers.

One of them is Luke Roberson, who's a recent graduate from Reinhardt University.

"I really think there's nothing better than to jump into it." He said, "I really look young, so hopefully this facial hair grows long enough for the first day of school."

Roberson is the new chorus teacher at Howard High School, and he mostly worries about the jitters on the first day.

"I'm really nervous about a bathroom policy. How do I regulate them going to the restroom properly? And there's no way I'm going to know all their names on the first day," he said.

The training focuses on teaching rituals and routines, lesson plans, and using technology to teach. Human Resource Coordinator Melanique Floyd says the first week's training is mostly about classroom management.

"They will get into the classrooms, and they will have the chance to actually practice what the first day will be like down to how to line the students up and how to greet the students in the classroom," she said.

Houston County is also bringing in more teachers this school year. Spokeswoman Beth McLaughlin said they'll have 215 joining their school district.

