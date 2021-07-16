'I know I'm going to love this': New Bibb teachers excited to get into the classroom

Every year, incoming teachers have to attend the district's 'new teacher orientation'

MACON, Ga. — Teachers are making their way back to the classroom, and the Bibb County School District is ready to welcome them with open arms. They've already started with new teachers at their orientation.

"100%. I feel like I'm going to love this. I know I'm going to love this," said Enow Ayuk.

A Dublin native, Ayuk has a passion for science. On August 2, he gets to share his passion with a classroom full of 8th graders at Rutland Middle School.

"I'm actually very excited. I'm very excited to teach the students," he said.

Ayuk is one of Bibb County's 250 new teachers that will make their way to the classrooms in just a few days. Before the school year starts, they have to attend "new teacher orientation."

"This is an event where we welcome all of the new teachers that we have hired. We get them acclimated to our district's mission and vision, we get them prepared for the first day of class," said Melanique Floyd.

Floyd, who is the director of professional learning, says teachers will also be trained on the learning curriculum. She says while the curriculum itself hasn't really changed, the training has.

"We are working really hard to address some of those issues that we faced last year. Some of the things that affected our teachers and our children. We put more supports in place this year to help support the learning," said Floyd.

Bibb Superintendent Curtis Jones says these recruits will also receive training on new safety guidelines.

"How do you socially distance? What is expected? What is accepted? I also think you're going to see some changes on how to better interact with students inside of the classrooms. I think for us, that's really going to see the changes," said Jones.

He says although these teachers are starting during a time where educators are looking for ways to recover learning loss due to the pandemic, it will be rewarding.

"This gives them the opportunity to see students come out of the pandemic and see how they can move forward with their lives," said Jones.

Ayuk also sees the pandemic as a time of opportunity.

"It allows for new innovation, new technology and innovation, better communication within the classrooms, administration, the teachers. It gives a new experience," he said.

Incoming teachers will train on Monday and wrap up orientation Tuesday. After that, they'll be ready to take on the classroom.