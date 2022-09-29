New bookstore opening in what will become new Bibb County library branch

The renovated building will house the new branch of the library and a bookstore, and is set to open publicly sometime in October.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Library has a new location, at 5494 Forsyth Road in Macon, Georgia.

The one story building, which used to be a daycare, has been renovated over the last few months to house books and resources for the library, as well as a bookstore.

'Friends of the Library Macon' volunteers spent several months cleaning ad fixing the space to house everything.

They even started book drives to gather donated books to stock the shelves in the new building, all to raise money to go toward the library.

Wendy Cassidy, on the board for the organization, said "So the 'Friends of the Library' has been in existence for over 50 years, and we have always been known for out book sale. And this is a new venture for us, to have an actual bookstore. And what that allows us to do is sell books to the public all year round."

Cassidy said that they will be open before the library wing, and that will happen in about a year.

The store had a small opening Thursday for members and volunteers, but the public grand opening of the new building is set to be in early October.

"The grand opening will be in October, during national Friends of the Library week, which is October 16-22," Cassidy said.

The staff and volunteers are excited for the public to see all the hard work that's gone into the space, and are ready for people to visit the bookstore and library when its ready.

If you want to donate books or find out more information on the opening, you can visit the Friends of the Library Macon Facebook page.