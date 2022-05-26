New downtown Macon boutique hotel, cocktail bar showcases Southern literature

Wes Griffith, the owner of the Moonhanger Group, had his grandfather in mind when he named the hotel. He was an English professor.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A new, locally-owned and operated hotel is coming to downtown Macon. Newtown Macon and the Moonhanger Group have partnered to create The Woodward Hotel, a nine-room boutique hotel.

One of their goals is helping with economic growth and tourism in the city. The group already owns several restaurants downtown and the Hargray Capitol Theatre.

"This is 350 2nd Street. It's the Woodruff Hotel. The first record we have of it is from 1855 when it was Sarah Adwin's hat shop," said hotel general manager, Sierra Stevens.

Wes Griffith, the owner of the Moonhanger Group, had his grandfather in mind when he named the hotel.

Benjamin Woodward Griffith Jr. was an English professor, and his profession also inspired the hotel's literary theme.

"He wanted to honor his grandfather's literary legacy, so we have incorporated nods of Southern literature through the hotel," said Stevens.

It's a cultural legacy they will help display throughout the entire building.

"The hotel is kind of built and designed around literature, and the bar has all literary-inspired cocktails," said Stevens.

The project started four years ago, but work on the old building was halted due to the pandemic. Although the pandemic put them on hold, they expect to open this summer.

The hotel is almost fully staffed and all the staff is local to Macon. Most actually live downtown.