MACON, Ga. — People in Macon may soon have a new spot downtown to grab a cold one if the Macon-Bibb zoning board approves the plans next month.

According to one of the items on the board’s Sept. 9 agenda, an application has been filed for a brewpub and event space at 567 Plum Street.

The project, named High Noon Brewing Company, will be run by the Kressin family, who also operate Just Tap’d and Ocmulgee Brewpub downtown.

Marketing director Kaitlynn Kressin told 13WMAZ there’s been tremendous growth in the downtown area over the last decade. She said with the continued revitalization, they felt it was the right time to add a third business into the mix.

Now you might be wondering, how will this be different from the other two businesses?

Kressin says Ocmulgee’s primary focus is food, and High Noon’s will be beer. The brewery will handle distribution to local grocery stores and bars, so you can crack open your favorite local brew at home.

She added that the offerings at High Noon will be different than the ones at Ocmulgee, which means you’ll still have to stop by Ocmulgee if you want a cold High Cotton or Float Daze.

Additionally, the back of the brewery – also known as High Noon Station -- will function as a 14,000-square-foot event space for parties and weddings.

If the zoning board approves the plans, a ‘hard hat party’ will be held to walk people through the space prior to the start of construction.

