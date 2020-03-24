DUBLIN, Ga. — On Tuesday morning, the South Central Health District confirmed another case of coronavirus in its area.

They say it's a resident of Laurens County, and the source of infection is believed to be community spread.

That means health officials believe the case was not related to the person's travel history.

They say that, so far, the person is self-isolating for 14 days and the person's contacts are being notified to self-quarantine for two weeks as well.

The other case in SCHD is in Pulaski County.

On Monday, Pulaski County Schools said they would be discontinuing their meal program from students as well as Chromebook checkout.

They identified the case as one of their employees involved in the laptop checkout, but they said the person did not have contact with the disinfected devices.

The best way to protect against COVID-19 is to adhere strictly to social distancing guidelines outlined by the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Other prevention measures include:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

