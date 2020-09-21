'Like you're going to your grandma's house': New neighborhood bar and grill coming to Bolingbroke

Marrow 41 will serve casual comfort foods and steaks, and will have a Southern country home atmosphere

BOLINGBROKE, Ga. — A new comfort food bar and grill is coming to Bolingbroke.

Marrow 41 is the latest restaurant venture by Cesare Mammarella and his chef partner, Jamie Waters.

Mammarella has had hands in Macon’s Brasserie Circa, Tic Toc Room, Barefoot Tavern and more.

“We’re anticipating it being something of a neighborhood bar and grill if you will. We’ll have some casual comfort food as well as some nicer steak selections,” Mammarella said. “Trying to create a comfy little bar on the inside.”

Mammarella says the restaurant’s building is a ‘Southern country style house’ that sits on half an acre of land and has a large porch.

“We’re trying to have the menu and the ambiance on the inside reflect the actual setting,” he said.

There will be three major rooms in the 2,000 square foot building – that includes the bar in the center and dining areas in the adjacent rooms.

“I mean, it looks like you’re going to your grandma’s house,” he said.

They’re in the process of developing an official menu for Marrow 41, but folks can expect to see classic comfort foods, like burgers, and some cuts of steak.

“It will be a casual setting. It’s not going to be business suits or anything super high-end,” he said.

Mammarella has over 20 years of restaurant experience in Central Georgia. He says Marrow 41 is different because he’s always had his eye on the former Miss Hattie’s Kitchen & Bakery location at 7248 Alexander Court.

“There’s just something charming about that whole Bolingbroke area,” he said.

If renovations go as planned, Mammarella expects Marrow 41 to be open to the public by the end of the year.