New commander of veterans nonprofit in Warner Robins makes history

Kaylnn Jacks is the first Black woman commander of the American Legion post in Warner Robins.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The American Legion in Warner Robins now has a new commander, as of Saturday.

The Legion is a nonprofit organization of U.S. war veterans. It is made up of state, U.S. territory and overseas departments, and these are in turn made up of local posts.

Kaylnn Jacks was installed as the first Black woman commander of Post 594 in Warner Robins.

Jacks says, with the new leadership, they are more equipped to serve the community and veterans.

She says one of the biggest challenges will be getting the youth involved, but she is excited for the new role.