New creative studio want to help make your podcast dreams come true in downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — Podcasts are increasing in popularity.

If you ever thought about starting one but don't have the money to buy the mics, audio boards, and the rest of the pricey equipment, a new Macon business can help you get started.

But Imagine 584 for much more than fulfilling your audio dreams.

"I'm really hoping for this place to help individual's dreams and make them a reality," owner Wayne Woodward said.

He and his co-owners know the podcast industry has seen a significant boom in the past few years.

It be difficult to get up and running if you don't know where to begin.

"Inspiring podcasters, they don't have the equipment or know how to get started," Woodward said.

This inspired Woodard and team to open Imagine 584 for creative's to have a space to work without worrying about how to get the equipment.

"If we bridge that gap for you then really all you have to do is come up with the content and that's what we're here to provide," Woodward said.

People are already hopping on what the Imagine 584 team has to offer.

"This is like heaven. Why? Because you have the board, the mic, you have everything you need," podcaster Perry Clark said.

It doesn't just stop with two podcast rooms. There's also a space for photographers to shoot.

The objective is to not only help people with their product but also give them a chance to build something special with others.

"That's our whole goal here, to help people that have an idea collab with other like minded individuals and help each other create the idea they're trying to create," Woodward said.