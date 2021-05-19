'You name it, we can build it': New custom furniture shop opens in Bolingbroke

People can come in and request anything custom from shiplap, beams, tables, mirrors, and picture frames to charcuterie boards, rolling kitchen islands, and more

BOLINGBROKE, Ga. — A new custom furniture shop is now open for business in Bolingbroke.

Denise Moxley is the owner of Moxley’s Handcrafted. She owns and operates the spot alongside her husband, Troy. They opened the shop the second week in April at 6217 Dixie Highway.

“It was amazing. Lots of family and friends and local people around here were very supportive,” Denise said.

Moxley’s makes and sells all their furniture in-house. People can come in and request anything custom from shiplap, beams, tables, mirrors, and picture frames to charcuterie boards, cutting boards, rolling kitchen islands, and cabinetry.

“You name it. It’s made of wood, we can build it,” she said.

Denise says if someone comes in and finds something they like, but they want it in a different color or different size, they can customize a piece specifically for them. Everything is handmade.

“If you have old wood that your grandparents left up under their house and you want something to do with it; my husband owns a sawmill. We can take it to the sawmill, we can cut it down to what size you want it, build what you want out of it, and put it in your home,” she said.

The couple started planning for the store opening since the end of 2020, building and storing furniture. With the help of some friends, Troy took two weeks to build Moxley Handcrafted’s entire showroom just in time to open for the spring.

“We believe that you use what God gave you and God gave my husband the ability to make anything with wood,” Denise said.

Her husband owns a construction company that builds houses. Because the market is high right now, the Moxley’s decided to make furniture.

“Most people are remodeling right now and not building,” she said.

It’s all about providing “beautiful furnishings” for people to put inside their remodeled homes. Denise says Moxley’s has competitive pricing for quality products, and pricing varies for each product.

“This is real wood. This is not something that you’re going to get at the furniture store that’s particle board. You’ll never give that to your grandchildren...this will be around forever,” she said.