New details from incident report of what led up to 16-year-old being stabbed at Waverly Pointe Apartments

MACON, Ga. — There are new details in Wednesday’s fatal stabbing of a Macon 16-year-old. A Bibb County incident report says it seemed to start with a beef on Instagram.

The sheriff's office says the stabbing happened at Waverly Pointe Apartments around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Their incident report says 17-year-old Zanaria Rashada sent messages to the victim on Instagram asking him to come to the apartment complex.

The report says Rashada told Smith to "pull up, I got something for you."

They say the victim is 16-year-old Gregory Smith.

The report says when Smith showed up at Waverly Pointe Rashada was holding a weapon.

It says Smith told her he would 'fight her if she dropped it.

Instead, the report says Rashada stabbed him once in the chest with a knife.

The report says Smith yelled "She stabbed me" while grabbing his chest when he was injured.

He later died at the hospital.

The report says there were no adults around at the time of the stabbing.

Rashada made a first appearance in court today.

Magistrate judge Valencia Jones told her she is charged with murder.

"We'll not be granting you a bond, and you will be bound over to superior court. I also need to let you know that you do have a state court probation violation hold on you, as well as a general hold for Lamar County."

Rashada waived a commitment hearing where her charges would be explained to her.

Judge Jones told her she should not have any contact with Smith's family.

So far, the investigators have not revealed a possible motive or how the two teens knew each other.