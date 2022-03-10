Report: Wife claims she shot, killed 50-year-old husband in argument in Zebulon Road home

13WMAZ obtained a copy of a report on Tuesday that details why Lateesha Riddle says she shot her husband.

MACON, Ga. — The wife of 50-year-old Eddie Riddle claims she shot and killed her husband in their Zebulon Road home Sunday during an argument.

On Sunday, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said deputies were questioning the wife and mother-in-law in the shooting of Eddie Riddle.

13WMAZ obtained a copy of a report on Tuesday that details what led up to Riddle's wife, Lateesha Riddle, allegedly shooting and killing him.

Lateesha told deputies she and Eddie had been arguing throughout the day. When she was cooking in the kitchen, she says he knocked over the food she was making and began yelling in her face.

She claims he pushed her head with his finger when they were arguing.

Lateesha said her mother got in between them and then Eddie pushed her mother out of the way.

Then, Lateesha told deputies that Eddie went into their bedroom, and she says, "she knew what he was going back there to get." She told deputies she thought he was getting his gun and that he did that often when they argued.

Lateesha told deputies she shot at him one or two times. The report does not say if Eddie ever had a gun.

